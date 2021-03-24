Coatesville Area School District is in line to receive $14.2 million from the latest round of federal CARES Act money.

During the March 24 school board meeting, Superintendent Tomas Hanna reported there will be restrictions on how the money can be used. Funds must be spent by 2024 and are recommended for one-time expenditures rather than ongoing expenses.

Twenty percent of the amount received is earmarked for programs that address learning loss, helping students catch up with education they have missed due to the pandemic.

One item approved at the meeting to be covered by CARES money is $38,175 for rental of seven custom tent packages with tables and chairs. The tents will be at the district’s five elementary schools and two middle schools from April to June to allow students greater social distances in classes and at breakfast and lunch periods.

Hanna told the board how the shift to virtual learning has been a positive experience for some students, leading to additional interest in Coatesville Virtual Academy for the coming school year even if classrooms return to normal.

Before the pandemic, the district had contracted with Brandywine Virtual Academy for cyberschool services. In light of the new demand for virtual learning, the administration is proposing to bring that service back to the district as Coatesville Cyber Academy, using district teachers. The move would save money and give the district greater oversight of the program.

A survey will be going out to district families to determine the level of interest in the program with the item coming to the school board for action April 27.

The board voted to approve the district’s new comprehensive plan. The plan outlines the district’s four primary goals in academics, finances, facilities and school climate and culture. It goes on to outline action steps to achieve those goals and methods of measuring success.