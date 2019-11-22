Coatesville Area School District administrators on Nov. 12 presented the school board with an action plan after 2019 Keystone and PSSA exam scores that Rita Perez, director of pupil services, termed “very lackluster.”
Building principals say they are working on improving school culture, instructional quality, school participation and attendance. School board members also said the district should take a second look at its math curriculum, and move reading specialists from an administrative role to one in which they work directly with students.
Jason Palaia, director of elementary and secondary education, reported the district’s cyber school will move its offices to the senior high school on Dec. 2. Palaia is piloting a Brandywine Virtual Academy program with a small group of students. He said if the district switches its present program to Brandywine Virtual Academy, run by Chester County Intermediate Unit, it would be able to offer more academic choices and lower the district’s charter school bill.
Richard Dunlap Jr., interim superintendent, said 20 mills in tax revenue — about 50 percent of each taxpayer’s bill — now by law must be used to pay charter school costs.
In other cost-savings initiatives, the board will spend $10,000 on a transportation study to find ways to save potentially tens of thousands of dollars in transportation costs, and will allow key administrators to use procurement cards for some expenses, saving the district $40,000 to $50,000.
The board also hired Portnoff Law Associates to collect delinquent real estate tax bills. Charles Linderman, interim business manager, said the district has to place liens on about $4 million a year in delinquent real estate tax bills.
Linderman encourages property owners to file for a state homestead or farmstead property tax exemption, since participation shaves about $200 off most tax bills. Letters about the initiative will go out at the end of December.
The board also approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Coatesville Area Federation of Education Employees, giving them a 3% annual wage increase retroactive from July 2018 until June 30, 2022. The union contract covers custodial, maintenance and food service workers.
The board also is asking the state Department of Education if the district may have until March 2021 to submit a new comprehensive plan. Board members, who are searching for a permanent superintendent, want the new executive to lead the comprehensive plan process.