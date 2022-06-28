The Coatesville Area School Board voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to dismiss a middle school teacher accused of placing a piece of duct tape on a student’s nose with the words “I have nothing nice to say” written on it.

A number of people at Tuesday’s meeting spoke in support of Audra Ritter, a seventh grade teacher at North Brandywine Middle School and president of the Coatesville Area Teachers Association, during the public comment period before the vote.

Katie Hadzor, a teacher, said the accusations against Ritter are untrue and that there is no evidence to support the claims brought against her. Hadzor also said the school board is allowing the district solicitor to “slander” Ritter because “he does not like her and because she is a strong union representative.”

Kathy Elicker, another teacher, said Ritter is the district’s biggest proponent. She urged the board to consider its actions, adding that, “The District cannot afford a wrongful termination lawsuit.”

After the vote, Ritter called the decision “disheartening” and said that the next step she believes is arbitration.

According to the resolution with the statement of charges from the May 24 Coatesville school board meeting, Ritter placed duct tape on a female student’s nose, letting it hang down over the student’s mouth and chin on May 4.

Ritter said the incident happened during the last day of PSSA testing with a student with whom she said she had an ongoing joke about “not having something nice to say.”

Ritter said that it was a piece of art tape and not duct tape used and that the student could have taken it off at any point.

Ritter said the two were laughing about the incident when another student moved the tape. Ritter said she stopped that student, and an aide returned the tape to the student’s nose. Ritter said the student with the tape on her nose then placed the tape on her shirt and that the entire incident unfolded in about 5 minutes.

The dismissal resolution on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting states that Ritter, through her union, elected to contest her dismissal through the grievance and arbitration procedure rather than a school board hearing, which Ritter said on Tuesday night did happen.

Differing accounts

Ritter said she was trying to use humor to “de-escalate” a situation with the student, a tactic she said she has found, in her over 20 years as a teacher, works. School officials, however, contend the student was “humiliated and offended” and asked the principal if she could be excused from Ritter’s classroom, according to the resolution with the statement of charges. The principal allowed the student to stay in the office and sent an email to Ritter notifying her that the student would not be returning to her classroom.

However, Ritter said the email was sent while she was teaching, so she didn’t see it.

Ritter later confronted the student in another teacher’s classroom and began questioning her, disrupting the class, according to the statement of charges.

Ritter said she was only going to ask the student where she was and why she missed Ritter’s class.

The incident escalated with the student threatening Ritter, and Ritter, though realizing “that her conduct may get her in trouble,” threatened retaliation against the student, according to the statement of charges.

Ritter contends that she asked the principal what should be done in the scenario she faced and that she never threatened retaliation against the student.

Ritter’s behavior “is in violation of the behavioral management plan and services for this child. As a result, (Ms. Ritter) has violated federal and state law by failing to comply with and properly implement the child’s IEP and behavioral plan,” according to the statement of charges. An IEP, or an individualized education program, is a written plan for the provision of services for the education of select students, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The dismissal resolution indicates school administration investigated the incident and determined there was enough evidence to take action against Ritter in accordance with the school code.

Ritter said Tuesday evening the district has not provided any statements to support the incident and that she has accounts of people in the room that support her version of events.

Ritter said that while she believes the tape was the wrong approach and she deserves punishment, she does not believe she deserves termination. Instead Ritter recommended that she should have been suspended a day, had a reprimand in her file, and further suggested training on better behavior management techniques.

“I love the Coatesville Area School District. I love the students here and I have been here for 23 years,” Ritter said outside the building Tuesday night. “I’ve taken pride in the district and in the students here, but I do have a family and I will have to move on. I will see how arbitration goes, but I will have to obviously start looking for a job.”