Coatesville Area School District continues to work toward closing a gap between expenses and revenues in the 2021-22 budget.

Director of Business Administration Lori Diefenderfer and Superintendent Tomas Hanna on May 11 told the finance committee prior to the board meeting the latest figures show revenues of $178.2 million without a tax increase, and expenses of $185.1 million. That gap of $6.9 million between expenses and revenues would be reduced to $2.7 million if the board chooses to increase the tax rate by the 3.9% allowed by the state.

The 3.9% tax hike would raise the current 38.2018 millage rate to 39.6917. In the case of a property assessed at $100,000, the tax increase would be $148.99.

“We know this is a hardship for our taxpayers,” Hanna said.

The administration will continue to look for potential savings before the budget comes up for final adoption June 8.

The district is receiving $13.9 million from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding program but there are limitations on how this money can be used. It cannot be used to build financial reserves or lower tax rates.