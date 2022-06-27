The Coatesville Area School Board will vote Tuesday on whether or not to dismiss a teacher accused of placing a piece of duct tape on a student’s nose with the words “I have nothing nice to say” written on it.

According to the resolution with the statement of charges from the May 24 Coatesville school board meeting, Audra Ritter, a seventh-grade teacher at North Brandywine Middle School and president of the Coatesville Area Teachers Association, placed duct tape on a female student’s nose letting it hang down over the student’s mouth and chin on May 4.

The dismissal resolution on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting states that Ritter, through her union, elected to contest her dismissal through the grievance and arbitration procedure rather than a school board hearing. The June 28 school board meeting is 7 p.m. at the Coatesville Area Senior High School auditorium at 1445 E. Lincoln Hwy. in Caln Township, Chester County.

Requests for comment from the district superintendent's office, the school board, and the Coatesville Area Teachers Association were not immediately returned as of Monday.

Ritter said she was trying to “de-escalate” a situation with the student with humor, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer. School officials, however, contend the student was “humiliated and offended” and asked the principal to be excused from Ritter’s classroom, according to the resolution with the statement of charges. The principal allowed the female student to stay in the office and sent an email to Ritter notifying her that the student would not be returning to her classroom.

Ritter later confronted the student in another teacher’s classroom and began questioning her, disrupting the class, according to the statement of charges.

The incident escalated with the student threatening Ritter, and Ritter, realizing “that her conduct may get her in trouble,” threatened retaliation against the student, according to the statement of charges.

Ritter’s behavior “is in violation of the behavioral management plan and services for this child. As a result, [Ms. Ritter] has violated federal and state law by failing to comply with and properly implement the child’s IEP and behavioral plan,” according to the statement of charges. An IEP, or an Individualized Education Program, is a written plan for the provision of services for the education of students who are disabled or gifted, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The dismissal resolution indicates school administration investigated the incident and determined there was enough evidence to take action against Ritter in accordance with the school code.

Ritter said she was suspended the day after the incident initially with pay and then without pay, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ritter also told the news agency that the tape was the wrong approach and while she believes she deserves punishment, she does not believe she deserves termination.

This is not the first time Ritter has been placed on leave without pay. In March 2019 Ritter said the district accused her of incorrectly handling a diagnostic reading test and that she therefore falsified student records, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported. She was recommended for termination at the time, but teachers and community members rallied to her defense at a March 28, 2019 school board meeting, when the matter of her termination was removed from the agenda.