The Coatesville Area School District in Chester County will honor its graduating seniors with a virtual online prom, awards event and graduation in June — and will run a virtual summer school — but there will be real work done on campus athletic fields this summer.

The school board May 12 unanimously approved spending $1.2 million to replace turf fields at the high school football stadium and multipurpose field. The school board last month approved a bond issue to fund the project, to be managed by FieldTurf. The contract includes a warranty, two days of grooming per year and $20,000 in marketing paid to the district for the next 10 years.

One citizen during the remote meeting on YouTube, attended by about 90 people, complained that contract details specified by Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap Jr. were labeled confidential on the meeting agenda, and not available for public view.

The expense, which the school board said is a student safety issue, comes at a time when the district is facing what Interim Business Manager Chuck Linderman calls a “bleak” 5-year financial outlook. Although the district plans no tax increase for the 2020-21 school year, Linderman said he projects a 7.5% tax increase for 2021-22, a 19.4% increase for 2022-23, a 28.8% hike for 2023-24 and a 38.1% tax increase for 2024-25.

One of the main budget challenges has been the cost of charter school tuition — almost 50% of the district’s budget for 2020-21. Coatesville was working to bring charter school students back on campus as it also pivoted to launch remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunlap said administrators will meet with the Coatesville Area Teachers Association to ensure the district stays within union contract parameters to reduce next year’s staff by 45 teachers, 10 administrators and 3 support staff — a $7.6 million budget savings.

The teachers association will also weigh in about grading students as they learn remotely. Dunlap said there is very little research to go on, but right now Coatesville is learning toward a pass/fail system to avoid penalizing students who might be at an unfair advantage.

The school board also: appointed Business Manager Lori Diefenderfer school board secretary; at board member Henry Assetto’s suggestion agreed to explore a new math curriculum called Get More Math; heard from and accepted $105,000 in state grants for school police officers, hand-held radios and student trauma assistance; and heard Laurie Shannon-Bailey of the Coatesville Area Juvenile Alliance, which works to mentor youths in the juvenile justice system, offer support for local positively-motivated youth offenders.

