At its Aug. 8 meeting, the Coatesville School Board interviewed applicants for the two school board positions vacated last month by the resignation of Mary Ann Harris and Amelia Mills. There were two applicants for each position, with the board selecting Steven Wilson and Lyryn Yacoe.

The board provided applicants with a list of questions in advance. After the applicants addressed the board on those issues, there was an opportunity for additional questions from the board.

The board selected Wilson to replace Harris in Region 1, which covers Valley Township and Coatesville. A 20-year resident, Wilson worked as a teacher, then in 2001 co-founded the Bridge Academy and Community Center in Coatesville, which he ran for seven years. In 2008 he co-founded Hope Beyond Borders — now known as the Educational Equity Alliance. Under that umbrella, he started Coatesville Kids to College in 2013. If assigned to a board committee, he would like to be on the education committee.

“I have a deep commitment to equity,” Wilson said.

The second candidate for Region 1 who was not selected was Nathaniel D. Poe. Originally from Texas, he is a 10-year resident of Valley Township with a background in the aviation industry though he has recently gone into agriculture. Poe said he would be best suited to the policy or operations committees. He supports parents’ rights and told the board that history should teach the facts but not dwell on the negative.

“I’m interested in this position to make change that will benefit every individual student and their paths to success,” he said.

Jay Byerly submitted a third application letter, but he emailed the board prior to the meeting that he would not be able to attend.

The applicant selected to replace Amelia Mills in Region 3 was Lyryn Yacoe. Yacoe has four sons in district schools and has served on many district committees including the 2022-23 comprehensive planning team, master facilities planning team, and the 2019 technology task force. She is a volunteer with the Bridge Academy and Coatesville Youth Initiative, plus she is a member of the Coatesville NAACP. In 2019 she founded Coatesville Community and Parents — a parent advocacy group for the district.

Yacoe told the board that in January she began planning to run for school board. This position replacing Mills lasts only until the end of the year, so she will be running in November to continue on the board.

“I’m passionate about the district and its success,” Yacoe said.

The second applicant for Region 3 was Marilyn Harris, a resident of South Coatesville Borough. Her priorities included literacy, equity and a safe school environment. One of her goals was for schools, parents and students to work in collaboration.

Harris has been a volunteer with the Salvation Army, is a member of the NAACP and volunteers at the summer literacy camp at Rainbow Elementary School. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for five years before entering the banking industry as a teller and a customer representative. Now retired, she is an ordained minister.

“Each and every youth is important and valuable,” Harris said.

Both Wilson and Yacoe were sworn in as school board members by Magisterial District Judge Ann Feldman after they were selected.