With 85% of students now connecting with teachers and learning remotely, the Coatesville Area School District is taking steps to both survive and thrive during and after the pandemic, according to Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap Jr.

Dunlap and the school board, speaking to 90 participants during an April 28 remote meeting, unanimously approved a $40 million bond purchase agreement to ease Coatesville’s 2020-21 budget by refinancing $6 million in debt — and to fund capital improvements it believes are necessary.

The board also unanimously gave preliminary approval to its proposed $175.9 million budget, with no tax increase. The millage rate will remain at 38.2 mills. Although Interim Business Manager Chuck Linderman said there may yet be adjustments, the final budget should be available for public inspection May 22, with final adoption set for June 9.

In 2020-21 Coatesville anticipates spending $62.1 million on staffing, $11 million on debt, $79 million on charter school tuition, $9 million on transportation, $7.8 million on infrastructure and $7 million for operating costs.

On the revenue side, Coatesville anticipates $111.95 million in local revenue, $52.8 million from the state, and $3.6 million in federal revenue.

The district has reduced next year’s staff by 58 positions, trimmed transportation costs and renegotiated contracts, but it is still challenged by a $300,000 increase in vocational/technical school costs and $12.9 million more in charter school tuition. Coatesville will operate with no cash reserves, Linderman said.

Capital improvements to be funded by a $40 million bond purchase agreement with RBC Capital Markets LLC include roof repairs and replacements, asbestos removal, artificial turf and track repair or replacement and renovations for STEM education. The school board anticipates looking at specific projects and proposals in May.

In other business, the board approved reconfiguring schools to alleviate overcrowding; promoted Carol Heindel to the human resources director post with a 5-year contract and a $140,000 salary; and approved a code of conduct that keeps a dress code but drops mandatory uniforms for elementary and middle school students.

The board also heard from citizens who complained that some agenda items are encrypted as “confidential enclosures” prior to meetings. Dunlap said this is his attempt to allow board members to be fully informed before facing questions. Citizens are able to read these after meetings.

Dunlap and Linderman warned the district could be facing a multiyear recovery from the financial and social impacts of COVID-19. Dunlap, calling remote learning a “new journey,” said the district will prepare for a blended version of learning or to return to remote learning if the pandemic returns later in the year. He asked staff, students and the community to show empathy toward one another.