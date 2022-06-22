Coatesville Area school board on June 14 voted to approve the 2022-23 budget showing revenues and expenses at $208.3 million.

To support the balanced budget, a real estate tax increase of 3.85% is needed. The tax hike is lower than the 4.4% maximum the district is allowed under the state Act 1 index, the benchmark used in earlier budget drafts.

The highest cost to the district is salaries and benefits at $74 million, followed by $69.5 million paid in support to other schools including charter schools.

The increase brings the tax rate up from the current 39.691 mills to a new rate of 41.219 mills. For the average property in the district assessed at $133,340, this translates to an increase of $230.14 per year.

“We knew those tax increases could be as high as 4.4%. We wanted to be able to reduce this number as much as we could,” said Richard Dunlap, who serves in the role of substitute superintendent. “We know this is still a burden to our taxpayers, and we would like to be able to reduce this more.”

The district is still facing a $9.3 million deficit from debt service in prior years. Dunlap went on to say that until the state provides sufficient funding for school districts, the only way to avoid ongoing tax increases will be to reduce spending wherever possible.

During the June 14 education committee meeting prior to the regular meeting, one of the main topics was the revised student code of conduct that will come back to the full board for approval in July. The new version reworks the conduct policy into a matrix form that includes a disciplinary action schedule.

“It is also a document that allows for teachable moments while holding students accountable,” Director of Pupil Services Brenda George said.

The plan focuses on restorative practices, which will be implemented initially in eighth through 12th grades. The restorative approach uses four key questions when addressing student behavior: what happened; who was harmed or affected by the behavior; what needs to be done to make things right; how can people behave differently in the future.

Implementation of the plan is expected to be a three- to five-year process.