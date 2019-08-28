Coatesville Area school board is looking for a new school board member to replace Ann Wuertz who unexpectedly resigned Aug. 13. The board plans to fill her seat during a special meeting at 6 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Candidates interested in filling her term through November should apply to the school board by Sept. 4. Wuertz, saying she had lost trust in fellow board members and called the board’s separation agreement with former Superintendent Cathy Taschner short-sighted and fiscally irresponsible, was a school board member since December of 2014.

The separation agreement is costing the district approximately $466,000 plus full medical benefits for Taschner for the next three years. The district is also currently paying Chester County Regional Education Service $17,000 a month for the services of Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr.

Presiding over his first school board meeting on Aug. 27, Dunlap thanked staff and community members for welcoming him and said Coatesville schools had opened successfully. He said school safety drills will be conducted in the next few weeks. He is also working with facilities employees and ABM Industries to ensure the district is fully staffed with custodians and tradesmen.

The school board heard brief comment and conducted routine business in 30 minutes, the shortest meeting in recent memory. Some meetings have lasted for up to four hours as the board heard lengthy public comment and complaints about leadership, property taxes, classroom discipline, the condition of buildings, treatment of staff, issues involving special education and the price tag for charter schools.

In personnel matters, the school board accepted athletic director Matthew McCain’s resignation, for personal reasons. The board also hired three key administrators: Jeffrey Kuciapinski as East Fallowfield Elementary School special education supervisor, Kathryn Lamothe as Caln Elementary School assistant principal, and Kerry Myers as East Fallowfield Elementary School assistant principal.

