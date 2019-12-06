The Coatesville Area school board reorganized Dec. 3, welcoming five new members.
Magisterial District Judge Gregory Hines administered oaths of office to Mary Ann Harris and Jill Santiago, representing Region 1; Rebecca Harlan, representing Region 2; and Andrew Finkbohner and Amelia Mills, of Region 3. All will serve four-year terms, along with Henry Assetto, of Region 2, who won reelection.
By unanimous vote, Robert Fisher, board president, and Thomas Keech, vice president, will continue in their posts. Operations, education, finance and policy committee members have not yet been named. The school board will meet for a five-hour retreat closed to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Focusing the attention of new board members on district finances, Charles Linderman, interim business manager, offered both good and bad news. Coatesville received what Linderman called “a good audit” for the 2018-19 school year — an unmodified opinion with no weaknesses or deficiencies in internal controls.
However, Linderman said administrators are closely watching the budget and could end the 2019-20 school year with an $8 million deficit. Because of financial challenges and slim reserves, Linderman warned the district could be out of cash reserves by late in the 2021-22 school year. He also said Moody’s bond rating for the district has fallen and is “one step above junk bond status.”
While Coatesville is holding the line on salary and benefits costs through attrition, the district anticipates being over budget this year by these amounts in the following categories: $400,000 in special education; $500,000 in transportation; $12.2 million in charter school costs; and $200,000 for substitute teachers.
Linderman said the district now has the third-highest charter school costs of all Pennsylvania public school districts, behind Philadelphia and Chester-Upland. Next school year up to $60 of each taxpayer’s bill could go to fund charter tuition.
Richard Dunlap Jr., interim superintendent, said Coatesville will not be complacent about its status. He said staff is working hard to earn back the trust of families who left for charter schools, he will be reaching out to the community and area legislators, and a new educational plan will be announced at the Jan. 28 school board meeting.
Meanwhile, Dunlap is recommending the proposed $45 million Kings Highway Elementary building project be put on hold.
Coatesville is looking at a proposed $1.91 million budget for 2020-21, and when the school board next meets at the district administration building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, it is scheduled to vote on whether to raise taxes over the 3.3% Act 1 index set by the state.
The school board held an executive session for unspecified reasons during the Dec. 3 meeting.