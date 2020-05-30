The Coatesville school board is furloughing 58 employees and borrowing an additional $12.5 million to give the cash-strapped district budget relief for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

“We let a lot of good people go,” said Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap Jr., during a remote May 27 meeting attended by about 90 citizens. “I’m not proud of that.”

School will open this fall with 45 fewer professional staff — including elementary librarians — 10 fewer administrators and three less support staff.

“Do not furlough these teachers,” Katie Hadzor, a spokesperson for Coatesville Community and Parents, commented during the meeting. “Make your budget cuts in other areas.”

Coatesville has seen declining enrollment due to competition from charter schools, and next year about 45% of district revenue will go to charter schools. Interim Business Manager Chuck Linderman said while the furloughs are difficult, the district should have been trimming its teaching staff as enrollment declined.

The board is also facing a $1.7 million budget shortfall as it anticipates June 9 approval of a $175.9 million 2020-21 budget. The school board did not want to enact a tax increase during the pandemic, and is working with what Linderman calls a “hand-to-mouth, paycheck-to- paycheck budget” with no cash reserves.

Last month the school board approved a $40 million bond purchase agreement with RBC Capital Markets LLC to provide budget relief and fund capital improvements it says are necessary.

However, the board amended the borrowing agreement by an additional $12.5 million. Linderman and bond counsel say the bond issue will provide budget relief for the next two years and revise the district’s debt schedule as it also funds roof repairs and replacements, asbestos removal, artificial turf and track repair, as well as replacement and renovations for STEM education.

Payments for the district’s existing $52.5 million debt will extend from 2021 to 2038. The board also approved an intercept agreement to enhance bond marketability and cut bond costs. Under the agreement, payments will automatically be taken from the district’s state subsidy.

The board also:

Combined some administrative positions and approved new job descriptions

Awarded contracts for $1.4 million in roofing repairs to Jottan Roofing and Munn Roofing

Awarded a $294,690 contract to Benyon Sports Surfaces Inc. to resurface the high school track

