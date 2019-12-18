Interim Coatesville Area School District Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. plans to stream a live holiday message to parents and the community on Friday, Dec. 20.

They will hear news that couldn’t be better — and some news that’s just getting worse.

During their Dec. 17 meeting, school board members reviewed an unmodified, clean audit from Maillie LLP for the fiscal year ending June 30. Chuck Linderman, interim business manager, said it’s “like getting an A-plus.”

Holiday cheer indeed for Coatesville, which in August inked a separation agreement with a controversial superintendent they had hoped would restore propriety — after the previous superintendent went to prison for theft and ethics violations.

Dunlap said he is working hard to earn the confidence of parents. He and staff will announce new initiatives will be announced at the Jan. 28 board meeting.

As for the worse news, the proposed preliminary 2020-21 budget has increased just in the last month and now stands at $1.92 million. Coatesville is seeing major hikes in special education, substitute teaching, transportation and charter school costs. The projected budget gap has risen to an estimated $12.5 million.

The board, however, voted to return to the table Jan. 14 and find ways to cut and balance without raising taxes over the 3.3% Act 1 index. Deadline for final approval is June 9.

“The community has been taxed and taxed and taxed, and we can’t alienate the community any more,” Dunlap said, noting six out of 10 Coatesville families are at or below the poverty line.

Two additional financial challenges now complicate the picture. Tower Health, which owns Brandywine Hospital, says its nonprofit status means it should be tax exempt and has filed tax appeals for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. If Tower succeeds, Coatesville could lose over $1.5 million in tax revenue.

The board approved a cooperative effort to fight the appeals with the Avon-Grove and Phoenixville school districts, where Tower has also filed appeals.

Also, Linderman reported that charter schools have begun to bypass Coatesville and go directly to the state to “grab” the district’s educational subsidy — leaving it in a cash crunch.

By law, Coatesville must fund its own programs and pay charter schools. Currently the district pays for 3,060 students enrolled in charters, and that figure could rise to 3,273 next year, meaning about 60% of each taxpayer’s bill will go to charter schools.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office has not responded to a reporter’s telephone call and two emails asking whether his office — as announced in August — has formed a commission to oversee charter school funding reform. Dunlap is asking citizens to contact their legislators.

“This is a crisis for us,” Linderman said.

During the meeting board also named Brian Chenger, formerly high school principal, director of athletics, activities and compliance. In his new job he will focus not just on high school athletics, but on bringing all district children into athletic and extracurricular activities.

