A shortage of substitute teachers and support staff is impacting the Coatesville Area School District’s educational program, Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap Jr. told the school board Sept. 24.

The district in 2016 pulled its substitute contract from the Chester County Intermediate Unit and contracted with Insight, an educational staffing provider based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Insight also services other Chester County school districts.

Dunlap said he is exploring other options for substitute coverage and will have a report when the board meets on Oct. 8. Neither the Cherry Hill nor the Delaware County Insight office would answer a reporter’s question about why they don’t have enough substitutes available.

The substitute shortage is just one issue Dunlap raised at the beginning of the meeting, telling the community he wants to directly address their concerns and will begin to weave public comment into board committee agendas so citizens may be heard before decisions are made.

Answering complaints about crowded conditions at North Brandywine Middle School, Dunlap said although the school meets occupancy standards, he is aware it does seem crowded at certain busy times of the school day. He said he will look at options to ease the situation.

Dunlap addressed the issue of student discipline by recommending the implementation of Schoolwide Positive Behavior Intervention Support teams for each school. The program will be funded by a federal grant to create safe and healthy schools.

In a personnel matter, Dunlap reported faculty manager Dave Rode is filling in as athletic director on an interim basis.

The board also:

Accepted $3,000 in grant funds from the Chester County Regional Education Service to implement “calming corners” and a good behavior game in kindergarten classrooms;

Approved proposals from Russell’s Dance and Baton Studio for lessons for sixth graders and Shannon Cooper’s Academy of Dance for lessons for seventh and eighth graders. Federal grants will fund both programs;

Agreed to hire the Reading Writing Project Network LLC for grant-funded professional development services;

Heard Katie Hadzor of the activist group Coatesville Community & Area Parents ask the district to have reading specialists work directly with students. Hadzor said the lack of subs could be disruptive while the district is trying to train staff in its behavior intervention program.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Coatesville Area School District coverage