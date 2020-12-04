Coatesville Area school board members unanimously gave Robert Fisher their votes of confidence as school board president during a remote Dec. 1 meeting.

Thomas Keech also unanimously retained his vice president’s seat as the board continued to grapple with transportation and safety challenges associated with COVID-19.

With two cases of COVID-19 discovered at Coatesville Area High School in the past 14 days, the district opted to close the high school through Dec. 4 for contact tracing and cleaning. Remote instruction continues, and the school is set to reopen for students who have in-person instruction on Dec. 7.

Technical College High School students and a second group of special education students and English language learners will return to school next week.

The school board approved bus runs for those groups and for all public and private school students for the remainder of the school year. The board suddenly had to cancel in-person learning for most public school students early in November when administrators realized the district —which had cut 15 bus runs last spring to save money — did not have enough buses and drivers in the pandemic to safely transport students.

Superintendent Tomas Hanna assured the school board it was improving its communication to families about bus routes.

Board member Andy Finkbohner expressed concern that some students are being picked up as early as 5:55 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The district, whose transportation map spans 64 square miles, also must transport private and charter school students. Many are being bused to common transportation hubs and then taken as a group to their schools.

The school board also: opted to continue to divide their work into education, finance, operations and policy committees, with no membership changes; approved a purchasing manual; and accepted with thanks donations of face masks, computer monitors, and school supplies including a $5,000 grant for baseball uniforms from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.

