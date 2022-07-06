Coatesville Area school board on June 28 voted to make substitute superintendent Richard Dunlap the district’s interim superintendent at a salary of $900 per day.

Dunlap was brought in as a substitute superintendent when Tomas Hanna went out on a leave of absence earlier this year. Hanna, who was hired as superintendent just a year-and-a-half earlier, submitted his resignation late in May, triggering a search for a new permanent superintendent.

Dunlap will now continue as the head of district administration until a new superintendent is found.

This month, the board approved a new contract with administrative employees which gives them 4% salary increases each year for the next four years. It also pays these employees’ medical insurance deductibles up to $1,500 annually for individuals or up to $3,000 per family.

Several teachers and members of teachers’ families addressed the board during the public comment period, criticizing the increases in the administrative contracts and the cost impact on the district while negotiations are still going on for a teachers contract.

The district’s contract with its teachers expires at the end of the June, but the two sides have not come to an agreement yet.

The board voted to dismiss Audra Ritter, a seventh grade teacher at North Brandywine Middle School and president of the Coatesville Area Teachers Association.

Board member Holly Charest cast the only dissenting vote in the action.

At the May 24 meeting, the board approved a resolution recommended by Dunlap, issuing a statement of charges against Ritter. That 19-item resolution alleges that on or about May 4, Ritter “placed duct tape on a student’s nose letting it hang down over her mouth and chin.” On the duct tape, pictured with the resolution, was written: “I have nothing nice to say.”

Read the full story on the dismissal of Ritter at:

https://lancasteronline.com/news/regional/coatesville-school-board-votes-to-dismiss-teacher-accused-of-placing-duct-tape-with-message-on/article_73c0de1a-f751-11ec-82de-33bded79c1c0.html