Coatesville Area school board approved the preliminary 2021-22 budget during the April 27 board meeting in a 7-1 vote with Mary Ann Harris opposed.

The preliminary budget has not changed from the version presented to the finance committee two weeks ago, but officials expect to revise the spending plan between now and final approval at a special meeting June 8.

The budget shows expenses of $187 million and revenues of $178.2 million with no tax increase. By increasing the tax rate 3.9% — the amount the state allows the district under the Act 1 index — the budget gap can be narrowed to $5.6 million.

This raises the real estate tax rate from 38.2018 mills to 39.6917. For a property assessed at $100,000, this translates to a tax increase of $149.

Harris’ vote was in opposition to the tax increase, but there could be changes to the budget before it is ready for final adoption. Items being looked at for potential savings include bringing the cyberacademy back in house, changes to special education, staffing, transportation and getting new requests for proposals for services.

“This is a preliminary budget. Between now and June 8 there’s still a lot of work to do,” board President Robert Fisher said.

The district will be receiving $13.9 million from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding program. There are limitations on how these funds may be used. They may not be used for building financial reserves or lowering tax rates. At least 20% of the money must be used to address learning losses due to the pandemic.

At the beginning of the meeting, Superintendent Tomas Hanna made a statement concerning an altered image circulated on social media that shows a middle school athletic team wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods. The district condemns the creation and distribution of the image. According to Hanna, the incident is being investigated by the police as well as the district, and the district has reached out to the NAACP. The investigation will continue, and counselors will be available for students.

“The strongest way to overcome issues of this sort is (work together) in community with one another. We’re going to make this a teachable moment,” Hanna said.