Coatesville Area school board approved taking a short-term loan of up to $15 million to help the district cover expenses from the beginning of the new fiscal year at the start of July until sufficient tax revenues are received, probably in October, at its June 22 meeting.

It is expected that the tax revenue anticipation loan will be about $10 million.

A motion for the involuntary transfer of Kerry Myers, Reeceville Elementary School assistant principal, to the assistant principal position at Rainbow Elementary School was defeated on a 6-2 vote with board members Thomas Keech and Amelia Mills the only votes in favor of the move. The transfer had been recommended by the administration.

“The importance of having proper support at that school Reeceville, in my opinion is paramount. I have some concern with moving administration out of that building,” board member Andrew Finkbohner said before the vote.

The board heard a presentation from JR Godwin of Substitute Teacher Services Inc. The company recruits and provides substitute teachers to school districts.

Godwin suggests increasing the building substitute pay rate to $160 per day and the day to day rate to $135 daily. He also stressed the firm’s success at recruiting substitutes and community engagement. Because the company’s fee for services is lower than the present provider, the overall cost to the district could be lower.

The district has been using Kelly Education to supply substitutes.

The issue will be referred to the finance committee’s livestreamed meeting in July for discussion and its recommendation followed by a board vote.

It is the board’s intention to return to in-person meetings in August. More information will be available in July.