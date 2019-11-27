Coatesville city residents are unlikely to see a tax increase in 2020 following council’s unanimous Nov. 25 approval of a preliminary $10.8 million budget.

Council members, however, say they may still make changes. A budget workshop meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. If the final budget is subsequently approved as scheduled on Dec. 9, taxes will remain at 13.759 mills, said Richard Troutman, finance director.

Overall expenses and revenues are up a projected 1.7% over the 2019 spending plan, which the city will close at the end of December.

The budget calls for spending $1.3 million from the city’s capital reserve fund for the fire, police, codes and public works departments, and for City Hall. The $1.3 million also includes $566,000 toward road and street improvements, with $450,000 for parks.

In other business, council is encouraging citizens to participate in the 2020 census because grant revenue for the city is at stake. Joy Dvornich, a partnership specialist with Chester County, told council that Coatesville had 13,114 residents as of 2018 — up 3% since 2010.

Dvornich said typically nearly 30% of residents don’t fill out the census. A 30% loss in actual numbers could mean Coatesville would lose $8.1 million in grant funds over 10 years.

Council also debated how to charge community groups for police coverage when they have permits for special events such as block parties. Council members Deborah Bookman and Khadijah Al Amin said city employees haven’t always been consistent in applying fees.

Nonprofit groups get a price break, but must present proof of nonprofit status. The police department can sometimes assign a part-time police officer, rather than a more highly-paid officer, to reduce the cost of police coverage. Council wants to redo its event permit for clarity.

Council also heard preliminary introductions from two groups proposing to bring cultural change to Coatesville. Members of the Liberian immigrant community said they have lived in Coatesville for nearly 30 years and want to renovate an unused building for a Liberian cultural center.

Richard May, co-founder of the Uptown! Bravo Theatre LLC in West Chester said he wants to explore with officials the possibility of opening a performing arts venue in the city in a vacant building or on property known as the Flats.

The city receives $10,000 a month on its lease agreement with Michels Corp., which parks its pipeline drilling equipment at the Flats at the northwest corner of Route 82 and Lincoln Highway.

