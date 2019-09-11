Coatesville City Council on Sept. 9 met with contractors working on the city’s improvement project at routes 82 and 30, telling them they want better communication, documented progress and crews on-site six days a week if necessary.

“We just don’t want the project to be delayed,” said Carmen Green, council vice president.

Representatives from Meco Constructors Inc., Cedarville Engineering and DEPG Associates pointed their fingers at PECO and state Department of Transportation for delays in the early $1 million phase of the project, which began last March.

“You see all the equipment out there, I’m ready to work,” said Peter Ebert, of Meco Construction.

April Barkasi, of Cedarville, said her firm is putting daily pressure on PECO to finish its transformer and line work so construction can proceed. She said construction will still happen over the winter.

Council also complained that since Meco is doing work both for the city and for DEPG and Legend Properties —which is developing the former Coatesville Cultural Society building into an Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — they are not sure which projects are getting attention. As an inspector is not on-site, Barkasi, at council’s request, said she will document when Meco does work for the city; she will also document when private work is done for DEPG and Legend.

City Manager Michael Trio said contractors haven’t given the city a revised schedule, and they are going to be held to current deadlines. The first phase in Coatesville’s Gateway Redevelopment Project is scheduled to be finished by March.

In other business, Karen Clancy of the National Lands Trust told council citizens are ready to begin planning for restoration work on Chester Ash Memorial Park at Walnut and Kersey streets. Atlantic Aquatics is conducting a study and will soon report on what is needed to rebuild the park's pools, which have been closed for several years.

The nonprofit Movement Community Development Corporation, has set a $350,000 fundraising goal for the park, and so far state Sen. Andy Dinniman has pledged $200,000 in state funding.

