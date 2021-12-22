Homeowners in Coatesville will not see a property tax increase in 2022.

City Council on Dec. 14 set the rate at 13.759 mills, which is unchanged from this year.

One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. This means a homeowner would pay $1,357.90 per $100,000 of assessed property valuation.

Also during the meeting, held in person, with a video replay on YouTube, council voted to change the city handles permit fees. Now, instead of setting fees by ordinance, which has to be advertised and addressed at a public hearing, a new, less complicated system allows fees to be revised by resolution at any time.

When it came to changing the actual fee schedule, council member Khadijah Al Amin questioned some of the increases, particularly the hearing continuance fee, and the charge for police presence at private events. The new rates increase the cost of a conditional use hearing from $750 to $1,000 and the fee for a hearing continuance from $150 to $750. Fees for police to be present at a private event will be $85 per hour per officer with a minimum of four hours each.

The new fee schedule was approved with council members Al Amin and Nydea Graves voting no. Graves suggested the item be tabled to give time to see a summary of the new fees alongside the existing cost for comparison.

Al Amin and Graves were also in the minority voting against the list of new salaries for the coming year. Graves expressed concerns that some of the salaries are not sufficient to represent a livable wage.

Most hourly wages on the new list are above $20 per hour. The lowest are for part-time receptionist, finance department intern, and public works seasonal labor, all at $13 per hour. Part-time parks position pays $15 per hour; meter officer $16.44; and part-time laborer $16.54.

Al Amin and Graves were also the only no votes on the employment contract for City Manager James Logan at an annual salary of $118,483. While all council members expressed appreciation of Logan’s work for the city, they had concerns that Logan does not live in the borough.

“I believe we hit the jackpot when we hired Mr. Logan. His address is as good as One City Hall,” council President Linda Lavender-Norris said, noting how much time Logan spends at his job in Coatesville and at community events.

In his report to council, Logan noted the seriousness of the upcoming closures of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals at the end of the month.

“We will no longer have a health care provider in this region, which is devastating,” Logan said.

Stewart Dixon from Medic 93 was on hand at the meeting. He explained the EMS service will continue to serve the community from five bases in the area. The greatest impact will be the additional travel time to get individuals to hospitals.

“It was a big shock for us,” Dixon said of the hospital closures. “I’m hoping it’s a short-term thing.”

Logan also announced the awarding of a new $2 million grant toward the new borough garage. That brings the total grant money available for the garage up to $7.5 million.

Council heard plans for the property at Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway. As envisioned, developers are planning a four-story building with 8,000 square feet per floor. The first floor will be devoted to retail businesses, with offices on the second and third floors and possibly a rooftop restaurant on the fourth floor. A parking lot will provide 69 off-street parking spaces.