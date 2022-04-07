Coatesville city’s police force is back to its full complement of 27 full-time officers.

Council approved the promotion of two part-time officers to full-time positions during March 28 council meeting held in person and on Zoom.

Officers Nicholas Thornburg and Thomas Mack filled two vacancies in the department.

Officers Michael Raech and Kirt Guyer were both promoted to the rank of corporal and sworn in at City Council’s March 14 meeting.

In other business, residents are advised to be aware of roadwork beginning as soon as weather permits. Pennsylvania American Water has applied for four street opening permits to do waterline work. Once the work beneath the streets is done, the water company is required to restore the pavement from curb to curb.

Residents who have noticed potholes are encouraged to report them to the Public Works Department for repair.

Street sweeping will resume in the city April 14. Council approved payment of a bill of more than $9,000 for repairs to the sweeper. Some council members questioned the amount and timing of the bill. This was major maintenance and repair work done while sweeping was suspended over the winter months.

Council reported that earlier in the day, U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan held a Listening Station forum focused on the proposed closing of the Coatesville VA Medical Center followed by a town hall meeting on economic development and infrastructure investment. Both were held at city hall, drawing roughly 80 people.