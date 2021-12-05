Coatesville City Council heard of plans during its Nov. 22 meeting for pending construction of Wagontown Road, which has been closed for years.

Wagontown Road is split geographically between Coatesville City and neighboring Valley Township. The city collaborated with the township to apply for grant funding to complete necessary repairs to reopen the road.

Assistant City Manager Charles Huston said $500,000 was committed to the project through a resolution council enacted in July. Additional funding was awarded, and the city is now in the process of working to secure bids for reconstruction. Huston anticipates construction to begin this winter.

In other business, construction continues to move forward on the city’s new train station. City Manager James Logan said Coatesville’s Fourth Avenue underpass is nearing its permanent closure. The underpass will be transformed into a pedestrian walkway for the train station. An exact date of its closure was not provided.

As the meeting drew to a close, councilwoman Linda Lavender-Norris pleaded with citizens to get involved with their community by filling vacant seats on the city’s various boards and commissions.

“We need you to be a part of the city moving forward. Fill those seats, make decisions, and give us instruction,” Lavender-Norris said.

Information on open positions can be found online at coatesville.org.