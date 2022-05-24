A teacher in the Coatesville Area School District is accused of placing a piece of duct tape on a student’s nose with the words “I have nothing nice to say” written on it, according to the draft of a resolution on the agenda for tonight's school board meeting.

The resolution details the accusations made against Audra Ritter, a seventh-grade teacher at North Brandywine Middle School and president of the Coatesville Area Teachers Association.

The school board will discuss the resolution at its 7 p.m. meeting today at the Coatesville Area Senior High School auditorium at 1445 E. Lincoln Hwy. in Caln Township, Chester County.

According to the resolution, on May 4 Ritter placed duct tape on the female student's nose letting it hang down over the student’s mouth and chin. A male student then placed the tape across the female student’s mouth, after which an aide in Ritter’s classroom placed the tape back on the female student’s nose.

Ritter told the male student “he should not be touching the student,” according to the resolution.

Later in the day, according to the resolution, the female student asked the principal if she could be excused from Ritter’s classroom. The principal allowed the female student to stay in the office and sent an email to Ritter notifying her that the student would not be in Ritter’s class that day, the resolution states.

Ritter located the student, entered another teacher’s classroom and began questioning the student, disrupting the class, according to the resolution.

The incident escalated with the student threatening Ritter, and Ritter, realizing “that her conduct may get her in trouble,” threatening retaliation against the student, according to the resolution.

The resolution states that the incident and Ritter’s conduct were “even more reprehensible due to the fact that this is a student with disabilities and Ritter knew” the student was already agitated.

The resolution goes on to state that the incident with the duct tape “is in violation of the behavioral management plan and services for this child. As a result, [Ms. Ritter] has violated federal and state law by failing to comply with and properly implement the child’s IEP and behavioral plan.” An IEP, or an Individualized Education Program, is a written plan for the provision of services for the education of students who are disabled or gifted, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Additionally, Ritter’s actions were in violation of the Code of Employee Conduct and in violation of state law, according to the resolution.

Requests for comment, including Ritter’s employment status, from district Superintendent Tomas Hanna, the school board, the Coatesville Area Teachers Association, and North Brandywine Middle School Principal Eugenia Roberts were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Ritter was placed on leave without pay or unemployment compensation in March 2019 after she said the district accused her of incorrectly handling a diagnostic reading test and that she therefore falsified student records, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported. She was recommended for termination.

Teachers and community members rallied to her defense at a May 28, 2019, school board meeting where the matter of dismissal was removed from the agenda.