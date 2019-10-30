Assistant City Manager James Logan gave Coatesville council members a preview of the city’s new website when they met Oct. 28.
“What we wanted to do is dress up our website, make it a lot friendlier, and more beautiful,” Logan said. “We are putting everything we thought would be helpful to you right up front,” he said of the website that has an aerial view of the city as the opening page along with a search bar.
Coatesville.org will feature videos profiling the city’s redevelopment as an attractive place for businesses and residents. Another new feature is the user-friendly calendar which will be open for postings from residents of events that are open to the community.
The website was created by eNet Web Services of West Chester within the budgeted cost of $8,000.
In other business, council approved the purchase of 31 new computers and software at a cost of $31,440. The city police department will receive 18 of those computers, while the remainder go to the fire department, finance and administration.
Council also approved an extension of the construction timeline for improvements at Lincoln Highway and First Avenue. The extension to Dec. 31, 2020, does not impact the contractors’ deadlines, but it ensures that Chester County grant funding for the project will not expire before the work is completed.
The borough announced road closings around the city from Nov. 11-15 for Random Productions to do filming in the city.