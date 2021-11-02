Coatesville City Council met on Oct. 25 to discuss its upcoming budgeting process, share the progress that has been made on stormwater mitigation efforts and celebrate breaking ground on construction of the city’s new train station.

Rich Troutman, financial adviser for the city, presented highlights from the 2021 fiscal year as the city begins its 2022 budgeting process. Budget work sessions will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10, Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, in person.

The city anticipates entering 2022 with a balanced budget, continuing the trend from 2020 and 2021, Troutman said. The city does not anticipate a tax increase for residents in the upcoming fiscal year.

“The city is in a position to finally start addressing some of (its) deferred maintenance,” Troutman said. Several of the city’s capital plan projects, including upgrading local parks and making improvements to streets within the city, are being fully or partially funded by grant money. Grant money allows the city to invest financial resources in other necessary infrastructure improvements, such as stormwater mitigation efforts, Troutman said.

“Many of you know, Coatesville is a very old city. Many of the stormwater pipes and the system itself has been stressed,” City Manager James Logan said. “This is part of, you know whether you believe it or not, environmental changes, global warming. Call it what you like. This city (could not) take the volume and velocity of the water (that came) down on Sept. 1.”

Logan said the city is working with Cedarville Engineering Group, Chester County Office of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Association, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Association and several local nonprofits to compile a preliminary report addressing the necessary infrastructure damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“This has revealed what we need to do moving forward,” Logan said. The city is applying for grants to assist with stormwater mitigation efforts and necessary infrastructure repairs.

Council person Nydea Graves said, “The issues that are causing these floods are systemic and we need large action from our state and federal government if we are going to be able to (fix) this.”

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 22, officially initiating the construction of Coatesville’s new train station. According to Logan, construction is estimated at $65 million in total and is projected to be completed by 2025.

Logan expressed gratitude for the assistance being provided by the state Department of Transportation and Amtrak throughout the process. He said the city will meet with both the state Department of Transportation and Amtrak monthly moving forward as construction progresses.

Vice President Carmen Green said the train station project, which has been discussed for 20 years, is a key part of the city’s overall revitalization. “For a lot of people, things don’t happen fast enough, but I guarantee you, just hold on. There’s a lot going on in the city of Coatesville.”

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8.