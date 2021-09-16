A fleet of 45 vintage cars and motorcycles will cruise down the historic city streets of Coatesville in Chester County this Saturday for Coatesville’s annual Vintage Grand Prix.

The event will return for its fifth year to showcase what Turner calls a “moveable museum piece.” Drivers travel from surrounding counties and even out of state to show off their cars and motorcycles dating from 1900 to 1975 on a 2.2-mile road course in downtown Coatesville.

The event is free to attend and offers music, vendors, food trucks and a VIP area hosted by the Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds raised through sponsorship, entry fees and other purchases benefit the City of Coatesville Community Projects and Parks & Recreation activities.

Event director Lisa Thomas said this year, Coatesville had a record number of sponsors for the Grand Prix.

“The Coatesville Invitational Grand Prix has become a signature event for the city, and we look forward to hosting visitors from around Pennsylvania and neighboring states to join in one of the largest community celebrations of the season,” Coatesville City Manager James Logan said in a press release.

Spectators can find a spot along Lincoln Highway in downtown Coatesville to watch the timed heats. A full map of the course is available below.

Drivers will roll in as early as 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning to attend inspections and meetings prior to the ceremonial lap at 8:30 a.m. Cars and motorcycles are divided into separate heats taking off from the start between 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“You’re going to need a lobster bib because you will be drooling over some of the cars that we’re bringing in,” said Coatesville’s Vintage Grand Prix event steward Bob Turner.

Despite the Grand Prix title, Turner said the cars will not necessarily race against each other.

“Ours is much more intimate, is much more user friendly in terms of what a spectator might see versus going to a very fast stock car event,” Turner said.

That means spectators can get a good, long look at a few 1900s to 1930s era Model T cars, a 1947 Ford Pickup Truck, a Plymouth Stallion and more.

Taking the wheel of one of those Model T cars will be world record-holder Marcia Barker. Barker, of Reading, was the overall winner and first female to receive the Brian Hoskins’ Trophy at the Coatesville Grand Prix in 2019. In 2020, she hit over 200 miles per hour in a Daytona at the Loring Timing Association in Maine.

Turner said Coatesville City Council members unanimously approved to bring the event back this year. He added that those who live along the Grand Prix course host barbecues, family reunions and other celebrations from their front yards while watching the cars drive by.

“It’s outdoors, and it’s fun and family-oriented,” Turner said. “It’s pretty much what everybody wants.”

The weekend kicks off with the PrixView Party co-hosted by the Coatesville Rotary Club and Leading Edge Autosport Thursday night at the Brooklawn Estate. Jackie Verna, a top-10 contestant on Season 14 of “The Voice” will perform at the ticketed cocktail party.

One new element this year is that the a Free Friday Cruise-in event, during which the public is invited to cruise and park their rare and vintage cars on Lincoln Highway between 1st and 5th streets. The Friday Cruise-in is a free event open to participants and spectators from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

“We're hoping that the city embraces this as much as they have in the past,” Turner said.

Last year’s Grand Prix was cancelled due to health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. And, earlier this month, Coatesville was one of the harder hit regions as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through Central Pennsylvania.

Thomas said the event is a positive step forward.

“I view this as a wonderful event for people to come together and celebrate,” she said.

As an added bonus, visitors can stop by Penn Medicine’s on-site vaccination station to get a COVID-19 vaccination.