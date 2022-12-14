At Monday's Coatesville City Council meeting, members of an event committee presented a $10,000 donation to the city Parks and Recreation Commission, funds generated by the 2022 Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix.

The sixth annual event took place Sept. 17 and featured up to 80 vintage cars and motorcycles from 1900 to 1977 that navigated a 2.2-mile course through the city.

Grand Prix committee member Crosby Wood said the annual event began when former Coatesville city Manager Michael Trio visited Richard Miles’ workshop on Diamond Street. Trio proposed a Formula 1 in the city, but Miles, a vintage motorcycle enthusiast, proposed a vintage car race instead.

The event draws up to 10,000 spectators to the course each year, according to Wood.