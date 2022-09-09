The sixth annual Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix is revving up to return to Chester County.

The event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17, and feature up to 80 vintage cars and motorcycles from 1900 to 1977 that will drive through a 2.2-mile course in the city. Officials time the cars as they go through the course one by one, and the first car will go at 9 a.m.

Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix committee member Crosby Wood explain the event came to fruition when former Coatesville City Manager Michael Trio visited Richard Miles’ workshop on Diamond Street. Trio proposed a Formula 1 in the city, but Miles, a vintage motorcycle enthusiast, proposed a vintage car race instead.

“The course is neat and it is a lot of fun to drive and see spectators right next to the course,” said Jim Frank, who won last year's event driving 1975 Lola T360 Formula Atlantic.

Frank, a 60-year-old civilian project manager with the U.S. Army from Maryland, is returning for this year’s event with the same vehicle he won last year. He’s also bringing a 1969 Boss 302 Mustang.

“It provides an opportunity for residents to see what's happening and to bring an event like the Grand Prix, right in their backyard with these vintage cars that are fun to watch and fun to look at,” said Coatesville City Manager James Logan.

The event draws up to 10,000 spectators out to the course, according to Wood. Besides the cars there is also a beer garden, food trucks, activities for children, and a “festival” type feel at the event, Wood said.

“It has developed a reputation county wide as a really unique, familiar, household name as an event,” Wood said.

Other events that will happen leading up to the Grand Prix include:

A PRIXview Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Brooklawn Estate. Tickets are $65

The Coatesville Cruise-In from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. The event allows non-competitors to cruise through the city and preview the course. Pre-1977 hot rods, classic and restored cars are invited. No entry fee or registration is required, but all vehicles have to be licensed.

Logan also said this year’s event will feature a soapbox derby for children.

“I think ultimately, we produce events to promote the redevelopment of Coatesville,” Wood said. “The reality is that our interest locally is about attracting people to the community who wouldn't otherwise have a reason to come.”

Here’s a look at this year’s course: