Positive financial changes were at the core of the message given by Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap at the Jan. 24 Coatesville Area school board meeting, in what might have been his final report to the board.

Dunlap has been with the district since the 2019-20 school year as interim superintendent administrative consultant. Dunlap said that at the time he began his term with the district there was a deficit of $14.3 million.

“We had to make a number of difficult reductions to balance the budget that year. We also went out with a 0% tax increase that year,” Dunlap said. “Over the last 2 years we have held taxes to the Act 1 index, and we have done our very best not to make staff reductions.”

Now, the district’s draft budget is showing a $5 million deficit and a negative fund balance, but Dunlap anticipates the auditors will soon report what he called a “significant amount of surplus funds” that he estimated as approximately $15 million. Dunlap cautioned board members that they will be faced with making decisions on how to save or spend that money.

“The district will still have to close the deficit and decide whether to retain any or some of the 12 teaching positions and three administrative positions that have been supported by Elementary and Secondary School Educational Relief funding,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap complimented the board and the district for the progress that has been made academically, with the new comprehensive plan, and with the Facilities Task Force. He also noted improvements in test scores and school climate plus the formation of the Coatesville Education Foundation.

On Jan. 17, the board appointed Catherine VanVooren as the new superintendent. She is scheduled to be sworn in at Chester County courthouse on Feb. 7 and take the position on or before Feb. 2. At this time she has not received her release date from her present job in Springfield Township School District, Montgomery County.

In other business, the board approved an opt-out resolution, agreeing the district will not exceed the state’s Act 1 maximum tax increase for the district of 5.3%.