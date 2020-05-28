A state of emergency with required safety and social distancing measures and an evening curfew to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in Coatesville for another 30 days, City Council said May 26.

However, if Chester County does move to the yellow phase of reopening on June 5 as Gov. Tom Wolf intends, Council will lift the curfew and make other recommendations when it next meets June 8.

James Logan, assistant city manager, said the county health department has opened a free walk-in clinic in the city for COVID-19 testing. Residents with symptoms or recent virus exposure may visit the Gordon Early Learning Center at 351 Kersey St. from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 3, 4, 9 and 10. Appointments aren’t necessary.

Council member Khadijah Al Amin asked city manager Michael Trio to contact the county health department and coroner for more accurate information about how the pandemic has hit the city. As of May 26, the county listed 74 cases in Coatesville and no deaths.

“We know that information isn’t accurate,” said Al Amin.

There has been tension over restrictions. Council member Carmen Green said there have been fights involving police presence at locations including the Valero gas station, and Logan said the city is aware everyone wants to get the economy running again.

Logan urged people to “shop local” now and when the city moves to yellow, and take advantage of curbside pick-up. When the city moves to yellow it will require businesses to ensure both employees and customers wear masks, have hand sanitizer available, and protect everyone with shields and social distancing.

In other matters, Trio said the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority has hired David Sciocchetti, of Competitive Communities LLC, to independently evaluate three proposals from investors interested in developing The Flats at Route 30 and Lincoln Highway.

Council President Linda Lavender-Norris said she appreciated the redevelopment board’s “due diligence in moving us forward.”

In other matters:

— Finance director Richard Troutman reported that as of April 30 the city’s four major funds are showing surpluses.

— Approved advertising for bids to lease the 63-acre farm parcel known as the Conti property at Kings Highway and Route 82.

— Aapproved Fresh2You food distributions Thursdays in Palmer Park when the park opens in June.

— Asked everyone to complete the census.

— Reminded residents that fireworks are prohibited.