An evening curfew and state of emergency with required safety precautions and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue in Coatesville at least through May 8, according to the City Council and administrators, who met April 27 in a remote meeting via Zoom.

As of April 27 the city had 37 documented cases of COVID-19, out of 1,289 cases in Chester County. There were 85 deaths in the county, but none in the city.

“Please stay home and stay safe,” said Councilwoman Khadijah Al Amin, asking everyone to work together.

The city enacted an overnight curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on April 15 since too many residents were observed publicly violating safety precautions.

During the pandemic, Chief John Laufer said the police department is not enforcing street meter payments or parking violations except for public safety spaces near fire hydrants. Street sweeping will continue as possible, but residents won’t be required to move their cars.

“There’s nowhere to move because everyone is home,” said Council Vice President Carmen Green.

And residents who are cleaning while home may take advantage of Eagle Disposal’s new weekly bulk pick-up and put out one large item weekly.

Fifteen people logged on to Zoom for the meeting. Council asked residents who wanted to comment to email officials, who said they would answer after the meeting.

Council approved a 5-year loan for $209,186 with BBT Bank for budgeted police cruisers, a pickup truck and 90 parking meters.

Council approved what City Manager Michael Trio termed a 5-year smoothing method of accounting for the police, nonuniform and firemen’s pension funds. Troutman said the standard accounting approach recommended by the city’s actuary will help keep contributions stable despite economic downturns.

Assistant City Manager James Logan said he is working on social distancing guidelines for employees for when City Hall may safely open, but said it’s too early to say whether anticipated events such as Unity Day or the summer music festival will happen.

Council President Linda Lavender-Norris spoke to city residents in a live address March 23, and it may be viewed from the city’s website. Council also held a special remote meeting Monday, March 30, which Administrative Assistant Ruthann Mowday said was advertised.