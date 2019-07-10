The managing partner behind the Coatesville Gateway Redevelopment Project told Coatesville City Council on July 8 he wants to “show the world you can do business in Coatesville” by anchoring the city’s long-anticipated project with a 72-room Sleep Inn by Comfort Suites hotel.

James DePetris, of DEPG Coatesville Associates LP and Legend Properties, brought Steve Youchak, director of franchise development for the Choice Hotel Group, before council. DePetris, Youchak and architect Tim Cassidy presented conceptual plans for an attractive hotel, retail shops, second-floor parking garage and access to the new train station being developed at Route 82 and Lincoln Highway.

Youchak told council a Sleep Inn, which caters to family and business travelers, “would be a great amenity for your area.”

He said the hotel would be staffed with about 25 employees who would be trained by the hotel’s learning center. Rooms would be priced from $90 to $140 per night.

DePetris said hotel construction could begin next summer, adding the developers want to use local contractors for construction. The Gateway project will be boosted by a $3.2 million construction loan and $2.1 million in state grant funding, announced last year by state Sen. Andrew Dinniman.

On the advice of Anthony Verwey, city solicitor, council approved an extension until Nov. 15 for DEPG to finish sidewalk and paving work at the Gateway site.

DePetris said his development team is still on track to open an Arooga’s Grille and Sports Bar franchise by February next to the Gateway project in the former Coatesville Cultural Center. He said he is still working to land more restaurants and shops for Gateway.

Council showed enthusiasm for the proposed hotel. Council President Linda Lavender-Norris said Coatesville is “destined to be great” and will become a regional destination.

“I can’t wait until I see buildings rise,” Councilman Donald Folks said.

“I know it’s needed because the Marriott is booked all the time,” Councilwoman Carmen Green said of the proposed new hotel.

However, the Marriott, owned by Coatesville Inn Associates, is not operating at full capacity, according to two employees who were interviewed July 9 and asked to speak anonymously. Currently, the Marriott sees a 50-60% occupancy rate, employees said.

They said when the Marriott was first built in 2012, its occupancy rate was more like 80%, with strong business from travelers associated with nearby Sikorsky Helicopter, now owned by Lockheed Martin.

The Marriott employees said if Lockheed Martin follows through with its announced plans to close Sikorsky at the end of this year, the occupancy rate could fall another 10%.

Following a June tweet from President Donald Trump, who asked Lockheed Martin to keep the plant open, Lockheed Martin CEO Marilyn Hewson said she would explore options. Sikorsky spokesman Callie D. Ferrari said last week Sikorsky has no further information from Hewson.

As DEPG is doing now, Coatesville Inn Associates also worked with the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority to build the $22 million Marriott, about a mile and a half north on Route 82 from the planned Gateway project.

The Marriott, with rooms priced from $129 to $249 a night, has a Starbucks coffee shop and the Bistro bar and restaurant. The project received $20 million in state funding. Coatesville Inn Associates is also trying to promote a business development on adjacent property just south of the hotel.

Also at the meeting council:

Welcomed Charles Green as the city's new downtown manager.

Voted down a proposed contract with nonuniform employees, saying they couldn’t come to consensus on some issues and need more time to consider a contract.

Heard criticism from resident Paul Evans that the city last August condemned property and evicted the occupants from businesses and apartments rented by Charles Jaramillo at 239, 245, 247 and 249 E. Lincoln Highway. City Manager Michael Trio and Verwey made no comment on the issue.

