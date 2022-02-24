At the Feb. 14 Coatesville City Council meeting, community member and advocate Laurie Shannon-Bailey asked that council sign a resolution calling on the Pennsylvania General Assembly to create and maintain fair funding for school districts across the commonwealth. Coatesville Area School District currently faces a $9.3 million budget gap heading into its 2022-23 school year.

“Clearly we are in desperate need of additional funding from Harrisburg; I don’t have to talk to you all about the needs of a low-wealth school district.” Shannon-Bailey said.

Council will vote whether or not to sign the resolution at its next meeting on Feb. 28.

During the discussion portion of the meeting, councilperson Edward Simpson stated that there was a Sunshine Act violation when fireworks were purchased for New Years festivities without being approved by council.

Simpson said he reviewed council meeting minutes from the prior year and did not find record of council approval for the fireworks displayed during New Year’s festivities.

City Manager James Logan said he had a discussion regarding the approval of the fireworks and said he believed he had the authority to do so. Simpson said Logan did not have the authority to spend money that council did not approve.

“(There was) a Sunshine law violation, and I am going to pursue it,” Simpson said.

“You do what you feel as though you need to do,” Council President Linda Lavender-Norris said after several minutes of heightened discussion between council members.

The next council meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.