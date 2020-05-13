While some area municipalities are pushing to loosen the state’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic, Coatesville City Council, Chester County, said May 11 the city will continue to keep strictly in place its evening curfew and recommendations about social distancing — at least through June 4.

And although disappointment was visible on the faces of some council members during their remote meeting via Zoom, officials said during the next two weeks they will discuss the possibility of canceling long-anticipated annual summer events such as the Grand Prix, Unity Day and a jazz festival.

While council member Ed Simpson said the events would help the city, council member Khadijah Al Amin said sponsors may not have funds to contribute this year, and social distancing will still be a consideration even when the city’s status moves from red to yellow.

“I don’t want crowds gathering in Gateway Park,” council member Marie Lawson said.

The issue will be on the May 25 meeting agenda.

In other business, council said it plans to file an objection with the Pennsylvania Utility Commission over Pennsylvania American Water Co.’s planned increase in water and sewer rates. City Manager Michael Trio said the company plans to hike water rates by 13% and sewer rates by 6% over the next two years.

However, with Trio advising it will be to the city’s advantage financially, council approved a waiver for the company from paying an impact fee as it replaces some water and sewer mains. Instead, the streets will be repaved at the company’s expense.

Looking ahead to the city’s downtown revitalization plans, council approved making a grant application to the Chester County Department of Community Development for funds to build a parking garage at the planned new train station, and an amended land development plan for DEPG Associates and Legend Properties to include a dumpster enclosure for their planned Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Council also approved hiring three part-time fire company officers, and discussed bringing consistency to the practice of making proclamations honoring worthy citizens. Council said it wants to aim to give proclamations during City Council meetings, and preferably while individuals are still living.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Coatesville coverage