Construction delays at the major intersection of routes 30 and 82 prompted Coatesville City Council on Aug. 26 to take to task the engineering and construction firms in charge of the redesign project.

Representatives from Cedarville Engineering Group of Pottstown explained and took heat for tardiness, but no one from Meco Construction Inc. of Bensalem appeared in council chambers as requested. Councilman Ed Simpson complained the $1 million project at 1926 Lincoln Highway East is only 15% complete after six months of digging.

“Why are we off schedule?” Councilwoman Deborah Bookman asked.

“If we are contracting for your services, get it done,” Councilwoman Carmen Green said.

According to Kyle Turner and April Barkasi of Cedarville Engineering, contractors ran into problems with the depth of old utility lines and a transformer, requiring redesign and state Department of Transportation approvals.

However, Simpson said Meco hasn’t regularly been on site for the high-profile project, the first step in the $25 million Coatesville Gateway redevelopment project in the Chester County city. According to Meco’s website, work began in June and is to be finished by Oct. 28.

The scope of the work includes site demolition, excavation, grading, installation of a utility basin, a water meter pit, curbing, paving, signage, sidewalks, ballards and landscaping.

Solicitor Anthony Verwey said he will look into Meco’s contract, potential damages the city might collect and completion dates, and said the firm may possibly have until March of 2020 to finish. Barkasi stepped out of the meeting to reach a Meco spokesman, who said there would be a revised construction schedule later this week. Council asked both firms to attend its Sept. 9 meeting for clarification and accountability.

In other business, council is throwing its support behind two initiatives to help juvenile offenders.

Council members told resident Laurie Shannon-Bailey they would write a letter in support of her nonprofit Coatesville Area Juvenile Alliance organization, which is seeking grant funding to work with the Coatesville Police Department to help positively motivated juvenile offenders and their families obtain mental health, substance abuse and legal counseling.

Councilman Donald Folks is also beginning Kiki’s Second Chance, a church organization that will help juvenile and other offenders find community service jobs at local businesses and churches.