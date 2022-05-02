At the April 25 meeting, Coatesville City Council approved a new trash contract with Eagle Services, albeit with new changes.

The city has had a contract with Eagle Services since 2014. The contract with them expires May 31 so the city advertised for bids. Eagle was determined to be the lowest responsible bidder of three submissions from trash hauling firms, but the new contract has some differences.

The biggest change residents will notice is the switch from collections being made three days per week to a five-day schedule. Residents will be advised of any changes to their pick-up day by mail and online when the new schedule is completed.

Residents are also likely to see an increase in their bills, but firm figures are not yet in place. The city is going to a new payment system under the new contract with Eagle. Previously, tipping fees at the dump site were included in Eagle’s price. Under the new terms, the city will pay the tipping fees, which could result in savings, balanced against higher hauling costs. Residential trash collection currently costs $295 per year, which has remained unchanged since 2014.

The new three-year contract for $2.4 million comes with an option for a fourth year at $937,000 and a fifth year at $1 million.

In other discussion, council discussed concerns about memorials erected by friends and family of the deceased at the site of fatal accidents or crimes. Council agreed that these expressions of grief are natural at the time of a loss but over time they suffer from weather and can become eyesores. Some are erected on municipal property and others on private property. Questions from residents have come in to the city as to whether there is a time limit on memorials.

Council members came up with several ideas that will be explored by a committee. One is to construct a memorial wall site at Abdala Park, where families could purchase a memorial brick engraved to honor a lost loved one. Having a centralized memorial area is not likely to eliminate the emotional response and grief that leads to the erection of memorials at the site of a loss. One idea is to make mourners aware that the impromptu memorials will have a time limit but that there will be an alternative at the centralized location.

“Once it’s set up it’s hard to tell them to take it down. There’s no time limit to grief,” council member Arvilla Hunt said.

In an update on the project to realign routes 30 and 82, the anticipated completion date has been moved back. Instead of being finished by the end of April, it is expected to take an additional six to eight weeks.