Coatesville City Council during its Sept. 27 meeting recognized the nonprofit group David’s Drive 831, which supports veterans and their families.

The organization was created in 2010 to memorialize the life of David Turner Jr., who graduated from Coatesville Area High School in 2007. Turner worked at the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center while he considered joining the army; he died in 2009.

“City Council of the City of Coatesville recognizes and solutes David’s Drive 831 for their partnership and collaboration with the police department for approximately 10 years to positively impact area veterans and Coatesville families,” said council President Linda Lavender-Norris.

David’s Drive 831 is entirely volunteer-based and is actively involved in the Coatesville community. The organization recently donated a basketball net to be installed on the renovated park at Patton Park.

The group has also donated approximately 70 bicycles to the city police department for its Catching Kids Doing Something Right Initiative, which rewards children with new bicycles when they are spotted engaging in a good deed or positive behavior.

Police Chief Jack Laufer said the organization “has sort of grown into servicing all those in the community that are in need. We are fortunate to have them here in the Coatesville community and recognize them for their service.”