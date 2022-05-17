The May 9 Coatesville City Council meeting started on a bright note with recognition for the young members of CMS Elite All Stars. The local dance group earned the title of All Star Senior Hip Hop World Champions in April at the All Star Worlds in Orlando, Florida.

Council presented each team member with a certificate honoring them for their efforts and the positive impact they bring to the city.

“I thank you for going above and beyond,” council President Linda Lavender-Norris said.

In other business, residents are advised that the new trash collection schedule will begin June 6. Under the city’s new contract with Eagle Disposal, trash collection in the city is going from three days per week to five. Flyers are going out to let residents know their new collection day.

City residents could be paying more for water in the future. Pennsylvania American Water is requesting a rate increase. Public water rates are governed by the Public Utilities Commission, which will hold hearings on rate change proposals. More information is expected in the near future.

One subject that sparked considerable discussion was handicapped parking in the city. When residents with a valid handicapped parking placard come to the borough for a designated handicapped parking space on the street near their home, the request is checked by the city, then city workers install a sign and paint the handicapped logo on a space.

There have been complaints that in some areas there are so many handicapped spots on a block that there is not enough regular parking available. Some blocks even have more handicapped spaces than regular parking.

To make the problem worse, demands for parking are increasing as the city grows and revitalizes.

The application for a handicapped parking space has to be renewed every two years, but other than that, there is no way to check to see if the need for that space is still valid.

Council asked their solicitor to investigate how much handicapped parking is required by law, and how it can be distributed.