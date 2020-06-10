Coatesville City Council President Linda Lavender-Norris said her pride in the Coatesville, Chester County, community and its police department is “off the scale,” following a June 4 protest march through the city over the death of George Floyd.

“It was amazing to see us come together for one cause,” Lavender-Norris said of the two-hour protest during a remote June 8 council meeting via Zoom.

Assistant City Manager James Logan said the Coatesville Police Department and city officials welcomed about 300 peaceful protesters who marched down Lincoln Highway to City Hall.

Logan said Coatesville’s collective hearts go out to the Floyd family and that Chief John Laufer has over the years made extensive efforts to ensure that nothing like what happened to Floyd would ever happen in Coatesville.

After Floyd’s death, Laufer placed an open letter to the community on the police department’s Facebook page calling the Minneapolis tragedy a policing failure. Laufer stated the community depends on police officers to do what is right and said his officers would rather lay down their own lives rather than swerve from their paths of duty.

According to Laufer, Coatesville Police Department has reviewed training on positional asphyxia and shift supervisors have been ordered to review and discuss the Floyd incident and its current aftermath at each roll call.

Logan said city officials and its police department will have ongoing discussions with protesters and Lavender-Norris asked citizens to stand against racism.

Council also viewed Natural Lands’ $500,000 plan presented for the next phase of improvements to Palmer Park, at no cost to the city. Karen Clancy said the organization should have in place by November new landscaping, a playground, pavilion, picnic tables, hammocks, grills, seating, public health measures and lighting.

Clancy said Natural Lands has raised $385,000 in grants and donations and anticipates raising an additional $115,000.

Council, however, expressed concerns about opening its public parks as the city moves to Pennsylvania’s yellow phase during the pandemic. With COVID-19 cases and deaths still rising, Lavender-Norris said it’s not wise to put basketball hoops in parks and called state reopening guidelines “a ball of confusion.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials said they plan to meet with county health officials, but for now, an evening curfew, masking and social distancing rules are still in place.

Logan said the city won’t accept special event applications until the end of June.

Council also approved: the city’s annual audit which Finance Director Richard Troutman reported carried a clean opinion with no findings or recommendations; an agreement with Chester County commissioners giving the city access to federal grant funding through 2023; and warmly thanked councilperson Marie Lawson for her commitment and dedication to the city. Lawson lost her council seat to Nydea Graves in the June 2 primary.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Coatesville coverage