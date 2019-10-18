Coatesville City Council on Oct. 14 took a first look at an $11 million proposed preliminary budget for 2020.
Richard Troutman, finance director, told council he estimates revenues and expenses for 2020 will rise 2.3 percent from the $10.9 million 2019 budget.
City Manager Michael Trio said he will gather council members for detailed budget discussions in Finance and Budget Committee meetings as soon as possible. Council didn’t vote to approve the proposed preliminary budget and hasn’t yet set a date to approve a preliminary budget. By law, once it is approved, the preliminary budget must be advertised and open to the public.
Council also corrected numbers in the 2019 salary ordinance and tabled the purchase of new computers until the cost is broken down by department. Trio said city offices will need computers compatible with the new Microsoft system.
Council also plans to look at trimming expenses such as the $518 per week currently allocated for employee uniform cleaning, which Councilwoman Khadijah Al Amin called excessive.
In other business, council members viewed preliminary plans David Wilson of Proudfoot Investments XI LLC presented for the historic G.O. Carlson Building at 190 E. Lincoln Highway. Wilson is renovating the building, to be known as the nth Innovation Center, under the state Keystone Opportunity Zone program. Several council members thanked Wilson, along with Sue Springsteen of nth Solutions LLC and H20 Connected, for their investment in the city. Springsteen’s firms are relocating to the building from Exton, with plans to bring 25-30 new jobs.
Council also heard from Joyce Chester, president of the Chester County Opportunities Industrialization Center. She said the recent move from West Chester and purchase of the former senior center building at 22 N. Fifth Ave. has been productive. The organization helps low-income citizens gain literacy, job skills and employment.
Council approved the final land development plan, conditions and deadlines for the DEPG Coatesville Associates development at routes 30 and 82. Council also agreed to pay $62,682 to MECO Construction for its work so far on the routes 30 and 82 redesign project.