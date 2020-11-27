There will be no tax or trash fee increase in Coatesville for 2021 following City Council’s Nov. 24 preliminary approval of a balanced $11,738,903 2021 budget — up $950,364 from the $10.8 million 2020 spending plan.

Council approved the budget 4-1, with council member Nydea Graves, who had advocated for diverting some police department funds to other departments, casting the no vote. Council members Linda Lavender-Norris and Carmen Green were absent for the vote.

Council had met with finance director Richard Troutman for several lengthy budget workshops prior to the vote.

“I’m very happy with this year’s budget,” said council member Khadijah Al Amin, noting many department budgets had been cut and calling the plan “a balanced budget in every sense of the word.”

Taxes will remain at 13.759 mills.

Several city departments are seeing increases. City Council budgeted $5,941,558 for the police department — up $152,610. This past year Chief John Laufer and City Manager James Logan responded to unrest about the death of George Floyd and police brutality in other states by joining area residents for a June 4 peace march through the city.

In a Nov. 27 news release addressing policing, Lavender-Norris also said Laufer has begun new community-focused officer training emphasizing de-escalation, implicit bias and law enforcement ethics training.

“If there is an issue, residents will be heard,” Lavender-Norris stated.

Laufer and Logan launched quarterly public forums dubbed Real Steel Talks to field questions about policing and how the city addresses social justice issues.

City Council also increased funding to: the Codes Department, up $808,088, due to quality of life issues; the City Council budget, up $27,022; Administration, up $54,993; Planning and Zoning, up $38,150; Public Works, up $73,790; and Parks, up $22,250.

The Finance, Human Resources, Engineering, Information Technology and Legal departments were among those receiving cuts.

The preliminary budget is available for inspection at City Hall, and final approval is scheduled for Dec. 7.

In other action council:

Agreed to accept a lump sum of $250,000 from Crosby Wood and the Downtown Revival Limited Partnership to satisfy an outstanding debt owed to the city in 2042.

Approved a $5,000 donation to the Transportation Management Association of Chester County to help support the LINK bus.

Promoted Timothy Kemmerlee and Alejandro Ortiz from part-time to full-time police officers.

Agreed to refer to state Department of Transportation the matter of safe street crossing for vision-impaired members of the community at First Avenue and Lincoln Highway.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Coatesville coverage