In a presentation to Coatesville City Council on Jan. 24, Angela Watson, director of Rail, Freight, Ports & Waterways at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation detailed progress of the city’s Amtrak rail station project.

Contractors have mobilized on the site of the new train station, said Watson. In the coming weeks, trailers will be set up at the construction site, erosion and sedimentary controls will be put in place and the initial phases of site excavation will be initiated.

“We will continue to work with (PennDOT) on coordinating our efforts, not only on the project itself, but working close with (Wickersham Construction) to identify local talent that might be able to help with this project moving forward,” said Coatesville City Manager James Logan.

The closure of the Fourth Avenue underpass is the first stage of construction on the new Coatesville station. According to Logan, officials anticipate the Fourth Avenue underpass will close in February, although the exact date of its closure is pending. Council continues to strategize ways to effectively communicate the underpass closure to the community, beginning with the installation of advanced notice signage being posted near the site.

Groundbreaking on the new Coatesville station took place in October 2021. The project is scheduled to continue through April 2025. For project updates, visit planthekeystone.com.

The next board meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.