During its Jan. 10 meeting, Coatesville City Council discussed its relationship with Tower Direct, Tower Health’s paramedic unit, due to the impending closure of Brandywine Hospital, effective Jan. 31.

Council President Linda Lavender-Norris stated that while the community may not be pleased with Tower Health’s decision to close Brandywine Hospital, she appreciates that Tower Direct has stepped up to offer its services to the community.

“What more can we ask for from them?” Lavender-Norris said. “It’s the hospital that’s leaving us, not the transports.”

According to Lavender-Norris, Tower Direct has offered to add additional vehicles to its ambulance fleet, to ensure the city has life-sustaining medical coverage available as residents will need to travel to health campuses in West Chester and Paoli in order to receive medical services. Council expressed interest in meeting with Tower Direct to discuss next steps.

According to Coatesville City Manager James Logan, community leaders are working to find solutions that will serve the region in the wake of Brandywine’s closure. Logan stated he was unable to provide details on which entities are involved in the planning; however, he expressed his confidence in the process.

“There’s a lot of folks that are working hard behind the scenes to ensure the health and safety of this community and this region. Once that’s all revealed, I think we’re going to have a good plan moving forward,” Logan said.

Logan did divulge that the Alliance for Health and Equity has been working to identify policies that would safeguard against future interruptions to health care services.

“Behavioral health is one of the critical losses of this hospital, and we just hope to find a solution for that and for those individuals who will be needing those services,” Logan said.

The next council meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24.