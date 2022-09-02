At its Aug. 22 meeting, Coatesville City Council voted to use Westwood EMS as its advanced life support provider, but only until the end of this year and at less money than Westwood EMS had requested.

John Sly, president of Westwood Fire Company in Valley Township, came to the Aug. 8 meeting to ask for financial support for their advanced life support service. In June, Tower Health announced they would be eliminating Medic 93 advanced life support service to the area as of Sept. 1. That leaves a large area in Chester and Lancaster counties, including the City of Coatesville without paramedic support.

Westwood EMS territory is growing from 61 square miles to 108 square miles as they will be taking over most of what was Medic 93 territory. To be able to increase their coverage, they are asking for financial support from the new service area to help cover the costs of starting up a new unit.

Startup costs for a new unit are estimated to cost $258,000. Westwood originally asked council for $65,000 as the city’s share of the startup costs and the same amount annually going forward.

At the Aug. 8 meeting, council questioned why they would be paying a full year’s amount when there are only four months left in the year. In addition, Washington Hose Company EMS is already in the process of upgrading its service to provide advanced life support-level care but is not ready to go on the road yet.

“It is possible that we are only a temporary solution for you,” Sly told council.

It is expected that Washington Hose Company will have their advanced life support service ready soon, but in the meantime, council voted to accept Westwood EMS as its provider, and making a contribution of $20,000.

In other business, council is taking the first steps toward enacting a single-use plastic bag ordinance. At this point, there are no details, but council would like the public to know they are starting to look at options.