Coatesville Area School District's $187millon spending plan has no major changes since the last update, but officials are seeking ways to close a $6.9 million gap before final adoption June 8.

“We still have some work to do to identify where we can make reductions,” Director of Business Administration Lori Diefenderfer told the board during a meeting on Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube May 25.

To reduce that gap, the board could increase the real estate tax by 3.9%, the maximum allowed under the state index assigned to the district. That would raise the current levy of 38.2018 mills to 39.6917. In the case of a property assessed at $100,000, the tax increase would be $148.99.

One area being examined for potential savings for the 2021-22 year is legal fees. Diefenderfer showed a bar graph of legal costs over recent years. The district budgeted $809,000 this school year for legal fees, but only $564,000 has been spent to date.

Superintendent Tomas Hanna reminded the board to be cognizant of upcoming increases in debt service costs. In the 2022-23 year, the debt service will go up to $14.2 million, he said.

The district is in the process of developing a new strategic plan as required by state Department of Education. As a part of that larger plan, the board approved a new strategic plan for athletics and co-curricular activities. This is the first time the district has had a strategic plan for these areas.

A measurable goal is the increase of student engagement in sports and activities by 5% over the coming year. Also included is an evaluation and review of the history of the school mascot.

The plan was developed with input from parents, students, staff and community groups. Goals include increased student recognition; increased offerings of club activities for students in kindergarten through 12th grade; well-maintained equipment facilities and fields; and developing a mentoring program and leadership.

Just posted on the school website are comprehensive plans for professional education and gifted education. Those plans will be available online for 28 days for review and comment before coming back to the board for approval.