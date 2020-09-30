Coatesville’s first quarterly community roundtable discussion about policing and social justice issues will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, outdoors at the police department.

City Council announced the roundtable titled A Real Steel Talk during its Sept. 28 meeting held remotely. Originally set for Sept. 29, the event was moved because of anticipated bad weather. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Black Lives Matter protests have taken place regularly in Coatesville since the death of George Floyd, and Council member Nydea Graves thanked about 50 protesters, many from Lancaster, who peacefully demonstrated Sept. 27.

Council member Edward Simpson, however, said he disagreed with City Manager James Logan for encouraging protesters from outside the city. Simpson asked for an accounting of how much money the city had to spend for extra police officers to staff the protest.

In economic development news, Logan said Coatesville Redevelopment Authority is recommending the city accept a $4 million proposal from the National Sports and Events Center to develop the 20-acre parcel at routes 30 and 82 known as The Flats.

By a 3-2 vote Sept. 21, the redevelopment authority chose the proposal over one from Derrick Morgan, a Coatesville native and former Tennessee Titan whose firm KNGDM Group proposed a sports complex for The Flats.

Logan did not immediately respond to a reporter’s request for economic details about both proposals. Council will vote on the proposal in October.

In a separate development issue, council heard from Crosby Wood about Downtown Revival Limited Partnership. Wood said he is seeking $1 million additional financing from Fulton Financial to improve the development of six commercial spaces and 22 residential apartments at 200-260 E. Lincoln Highway.

However, Wood wants the city to consider subordinating the debt he owes Coatesville to the $1 million he will owe Fulton Financial. Council attorney Anthony Verwey said he has been trying to get complete documentation about the development and past debt for five months. He said any modification to the original debt agreement would have to be done by ordinance. He also recommended council members discuss the issue in executive session.

In other action, council heard Barbacane Thornton Co. present a clean audit for 2019.

Council set trick-or-treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Parents should follow pandemic safety precautions.