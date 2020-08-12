James Logan, assistant city manager for Coatesville, was appointed by City Council to take over as acting city manager effective Aug. 11 following the retirement of Michael Trio, who has been city manager for the past five years.

During their remote YouTube meeting Aug. 10, council thanked Trio for his service and the many projects he worked on. Council President Linda Lavender Norris wished Trio “Godspeed” in his retirement. His retirement package includes three months of salary plus medical benefits, Norris said.

Councilman Ed Simpson said five years ago Trio helped launch the city’s Invitational Vintage Grand Prix — a September event that has been an economic boost to the city.

“That’s something he can hang his hat on,” Simpson said.

Although the 2020 event is canceled due to the pandemic, Simpson said it will return next year.

How to boost the local economy and events despite the pandemic has been an ongoing challenge. Council said the fireworks display planned for the summer Unity Day, which was canceled, will be held Sept. 6, Labor Day weekend. However, council plans to keep Gateway Park closed during the fireworks to promote social distancing.

Logan said he is encouraged local businesses continue to emerge despite the pandemic and said the city will host a business “pop-up” event showcasing the products and services of 10 to 15 new businesses, with social distancing, during the last weekend in August.

Logan also gave a shout-out to the new Bobo’s Restaurant, which just opened at 338 Lincoln Highway East, and Simply Shrimp and More, a new food truck parked at Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway on Saturdays.

Budget talks

The police budget is an issue among council members, with Simpson saying he wants to increase the department’s budget and other members questioning expenses. By a 5-2 vote, council promoted Officer Kevin Marvil from part time to full time to replace Detective Kevin Campbell, who retired. Council and police Chief John Laufer also thanked Campbell for his 21 years of service.

With 2021 budget discussions on the horizon, some council members said they want to increase spending for public works and code enforcement to address issues such as unmowed grass and trash.

“We want to make our city look better,” said council member Khadijah Al Amin. “We have to hold everyone accountable.”

In other business council passed a resolution reaffirming the city’s stance on supporting equality and human rights and agreed with a resident that spotted lanternflies are a problem. With no money in the budget to specifically address the pest, council encouraged residents to use tree tape to trap them.