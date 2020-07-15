Coatesville City Council members launched into 2021 budget deliberations during their July 13 remote meeting, warning cuts will be necessary.
Council Vice President Carmen Green said council members must have some serious discussions, asserting that every budget within the city’s spending plan should be cut.
“Either we make some cuts or we’re going to have to raise taxes,” said council member Khadijah Al Amin.
The warning came as council members were asked to promote a part-time officer to full time, replacing Detective Kevin Campbell, who retired. Chief John Laufer made the recommendation and said maintaining current staffing levels is tied to a three-year grant.
Most council members, however, voted to delay the promotion, saying they wanted to first look at staffing levels and the grant. Council member Ed Simpson disagreed, saying not funding a police officer was “asking for trouble.”
Green said council needs more information and hasn’t really looked at police staffing since 2003.
In other action:
- Council approved streamlining the city’s fee process. In the future individual fees for services may be changed by resolution and the fee schedule will be published online.
- Council members said some residents are confused about how to comment about local issues and agenda items during remote meetings. City Solicitor Anthony Verwey residents may email comments or questions in advance to info@coatesville.org.
Comments pertaining to agenda items will be read prior to action. Other comments will be read toward the end of the meeting, and council members may answer questions and comments at the end of the meeting.
- Assistant City Manager James Logan said the city is pleased peaceful demonstrations continue to be held most days in Gateway Park.
- Council asked the police chief to look into the city’s contract with the SPCA to see if the city can avoid charges for stray animals not within city limits.
- Council directed staff to be sure meeting minutes include a summary of discussions held during meetings.
- Council reminded the community to maintain pandemic health and safety precautions.