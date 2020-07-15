Coatesville City Council members launched into 2021 budget deliberations during their July 13 remote meeting, warning cuts will be necessary.

Council Vice President Carmen Green said council members must have some serious discussions, asserting that every budget within the city’s spending plan should be cut.

“Either we make some cuts or we’re going to have to raise taxes,” said council member Khadijah Al Amin.

The warning came as council members were asked to promote a part-time officer to full time, replacing Detective Kevin Campbell, who retired. Chief John Laufer made the recommendation and said maintaining current staffing levels is tied to a three-year grant.

Most council members, however, voted to delay the promotion, saying they wanted to first look at staffing levels and the grant. Council member Ed Simpson disagreed, saying not funding a police officer was “asking for trouble.”

Green said council needs more information and hasn’t really looked at police staffing since 2003.

In other action: