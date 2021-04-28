Coatesville City Council member Khadjah Al Amin told council April 26 of failures in the tax billing system that she has heard about from constituents and experienced personally.

When contacting Keystone Collections Group to complain, Al Amin feels she was treated rudely by the company. She shared her concerns during the council meeting livestreamed on Zoom.

Al Amin said this is the third year in a row that she has not received her city tax bill. Last year, she was able to find a replacement bill in time to take advantage of the 2% discount period. She has heard from several other residents who also have not received bills, even though Keystone Collections Group reports all bills were mailed Feb. 1. In most reported cases, the bills were not just late but never received.

Council would like to find some way to help residents who normally take advantage of the March 31 discount deadline but were unable to do so because they did not receive their bills. Officials agreed a procedure to do that may be complicated, if possible at all.

At this point it is unclear if the problem is with the tax records, the tax agency or the postal service.

“I don’t think our residents should be penalized for not receiving a bill,” Al Amin said.

It was suggested the accounts of taxpayers who have a history of not receiving their bills could be checked at the beginning of the next tax season to be sure bills are received.

Al Amin suggested tax bills be sent by certified mail. Sending all property owners certified mail would cost well over $20,000.

Other business

In other business, council heard a presentation from CTown Supermarkets on the company’s plan to put a supermarket in the city at 245 East Lincoln Highway. The store has the potential to hire about 25 employees while filling a need in an area considered a food desert because it does not have another grocery store.

In other economic news, Coatesville has been awarded a $650,000 multi-modal transportation fund grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development. The money will be used to complete the city garage and work on the Fourth Avenue train station.

Also, Bill Pierce, executive director of Brandywine Valley Active Aging — formerly Coatesville Senior Center — reported the organization’s focus throughout the pandemic has remained food security, combating social isolation and providing support for older residents.